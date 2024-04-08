Update: Algonquin man found after going missing Friday

An Algonquin man who was reported missing on Friday has been found safe, according to Algonquin Police Department.

Daniel Winters, 54, was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Friday at the Pingree Road train station in Crystal Lake, where he was supposed to have boarded a train to Chicago to visit the Pacific Garden Mission on Canal Street. He never arrived, according to a posting by Algonquin police.

Algonquin police put out an update that Winters was located at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Winters was located and was in the process of being reunited with his family, according to Algonquin police. Authorities said officers worked “tirelessly to locate him safely,” including checks of phone and purchasing records.

“The Algonquin Police Department would like to extend a big thank you to all community members who have shared the post and expressed their care and concern,” a Facebook post made by the Algonquin Police Department.