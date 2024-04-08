Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Peyton Kohn

Peyton Kohn (center) celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal against Boylan in the Huntley Girls Soccer Invitational. Kohn finished with four goals in three tournament games. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Peyton Kohn

School: Huntley, sr.

Sport: Girls soccer

Why she was selected: Kohn scored a late equalizer against Boylan and finished with four goals in three games as the Red Raiders won their own invite championship. Huntley tied Boylan 1-1 and defeated Rockford Auburn and Larkin by a combined score of 13-0.

G. Soccer defeats Larkin 4-0 & are the Huntley Invite champs! pic.twitter.com/RbfFKxTNKO — Huntley Athletics (@HHS_Athletics1) March 30, 2024

After losing its first game of the season against Stevenson, Huntley (4-1-2) hasn’t lost in its past six. The Raiders are averaging more than three goals a game and have allowed only three goals total.

For her performance, Kohn was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

Peyton Kohn, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

What’s been the best part about the season so far?

Kohn: My favorite part of the season has been how connected our team is this year. The chemistry on and off the field is better than it’s even been before and I think it’s really impacting us positively during our games.

What enabled your team to win the Huntley Invite title?

Kohn: Our ability to persevere through the weather during the three games really helped us win. Though it wasn’t the most ideal weather, we did not let it affect us and we accepted that it is just a part of what goes into playing a spring sport. We did not let it mess with us mentally and we were able to succeed because of it.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Kohn: It’s really hard to pinpoint which one of us is the funniest. We all have our moments on who makes everyone laugh. Sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s someone else. We all try to make each other laugh when we’re together.

Do you have any pre-game rituals or superstitions?

Kohn: For me personally, I make my friend Gabi Farraj do my hair a certain way every game. For games, we all do silent warmups so we are able to get focused.

Who is your biggest hero?

Kohn: My parents. They both push me to do my best and they stay dedicated to help me succeed in life. They are at every game and are my No. 1 support system.

Do you have any nicknames?

Kohn: I have a lot of nicknames from my coaches and my teammates. They call me “Pey Money”, “Pey, “P” and “Kohn.”

What are some of your hobbies?

Kohn: I like to spend time with my family, hang out with my friends and my boyfriend Zack. I love to spend my money.

What is the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Kohn: The coolest place I’ve ever been was probably Palm Desert, California. Walking on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was super cool and it was 106 degrees there!

If you didn’t play soccer, what other sport do you think you could be good at?

Kohn: If i didn’t play soccer, I would definitely play basketball. I used to play when I was younger and shoot around with my little sister.

What celebrity would you most want to hang with for a day?

Kohn: I would love to hang out with Frank Ocean. I’ve been a diehard fan for a long time.