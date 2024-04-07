Letter: Trump cares only about himself

I find it interesting that Donald Trump’s argument for indictments, court decisions, and adjudicated bonds is that they are election interference. This is the same Donald Trump that made multiple attempts to overturn a legitimate election, including refusing a peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our history and orchestrated an attempted coup by sending his supporters to attack the Capitol, resulting in death and severe injury to the police defending it. It has been over three years since that fateful day, yet Trump continues to dodge the justice system while his underlings and sycophants are residing in jail cells. It’s appalling to me that people I consider to be intelligent reasonable people can’t see him for who he really is; a narcissist, liar, slanderer, and above all, a despicable human being. He cares ONLY about himself, and if you believe otherwise, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Paul Ruger

Crystal Lake