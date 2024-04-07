Letter: Enemy is system of central banking, free trade, enforced backwardness

The BRICS+ nations, which expanded Jan. 1, are leading to a new multi-polar world. Since the end of WWII, America has been in a special relationship with Great Britain. FDR had died before the war’s end, and along with him, his vision for the post-WWII world. He had told Churchill that we didn’t get into the war to save the empire, but when the war ended, we would bring the American system of development to the neo-colonial world. Instead U.S. military might has been used to reinforce the British system of international cartel raw materials looting, and enforced backwardness. This Anglo-American unipolar world has for over 75 years kept any country that opposed this hegemony impoverished. Many hundreds of military bases located around the world effectively keep any such nation an occupied territory.

The BRICS+ represent a break from this stranglehold that includes the Global South representing two-thirds of the world’s population. A new development and financial architecture is emerging among these nations using ironically Alexander Hamilton’s American System. Agreements for development are negotiated between respective countries. Credit is issued for real productive activity, the physical economy, including infrastructure, railroads, water and energy development. Americans, please wake up and realize our 1776 enemy now, as then, is the British system of central banking, free trade, and enforced backwardness. This bloated dying rotting beached whale, in desperation, increases its slaughter of innocents. In the beginning was the word. Speak out. We cannot hide from the Father of Creation.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock