Algonquin man reported missing, last seen at Crystal Lake train station

An Algonquin man has been reported missing.

Daniel Winters, 54, was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Friday at the Pingree Road train station in Crystal Lake, where he was supposed to have gotten a train into Chicago to visit the Pacific Garden Mission on Canal Street. He never arrived, according to a posting by Algonquin police.

Winters does not own a vehicle or cellphone, and is not carrying any forms of identification, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and worn shoes, inadequate for weather that dipped into the 30s in recent days. He required medication and “may become non-verbal and sedentary” without it, police said.

Officers “have been working tirelessly to locate him safely;” the investigation has included checks on phone and purchasing records.

The Law Enforcement Alerting Platform, or LEAP, sent out an AMBER Alert on Winters at the request of Algonquin police. That alert describes Winters as 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. It said he was also seen in the 800 block of Red Coach Lane in Algonquin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-5136 or 847-658-4531, or dial 911. People are not advised to leave tips the police’s Facebook page, where the alert is posted.