Letter: Life was better under previous presidential leaderships

For years it had been predicted that America would experience an anti-Christian president. I think the time has arrived with Joe Biden.

From his immoral teaching that college grads do not need to repay their student loans, to the added burden of taxpayer support of undocumented multi-cultured foreign dependents, he has diminished the American Dream.

If global warming does really exist, Biden has vastly increased our country’s carbon footprint by inviting vast numbers of foreign individuals with unknown intentions. Entire cities of people are resettled into the USA every day. Increasing spending to prevent inflation? Programs rampant with fraud? Mandates handed down without debate?

How can we possibly be responsible to feed and educate them, when we are already over taxed by our governments big overspending??

We are now developing into a third world of tent cities and begging on every street corner.

Sorry folks, but life was better under previous presidential leaderships.

Respectfully,

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove