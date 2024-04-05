NAMI of McHenry County names 2024 Vision of Hope award honorees

The Willow Creek Community Resource Day Team, from left, Julie Davis, associate campus pastor of Willow Crystal Lake, Megan Bennett formerly of McHenry County Housing Authority, Deb Anderson, CRD agency and volunteer coordinator, and Gina Zinck, coordinated entry lead for McHenry County, will receive the Vision of Hope Award. (Photo provided by NAMI of McHenry County)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of McHenry County will honor McHenry County Mental Health Board Executive Director Leonetta Rizzi and Willow Creek Community Church’s Resource Day Team with its 2024 Vision of Hope Award at NAMI’s Sunset Gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the Crystal Lake Main Beach Pavilion.

The Vision of Hope Award is presented to a person or group whose actions have resulted in the advancement of care, treatment or awareness for those living with a mental health condition and their families and have demonstrated commitment and perseverance toward achievements in the mental health community, according to a recent news release from NAMI.

Rizzi, executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board, started her career working with at-risk youth and families over 30 years ago.

Leonetta Rizzi is executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.

“Leonetta understands this community and the challenges provider agencies, their clients and families are facing,” Abbey Nicholas, NAMI executive director, said in the release. “From her first moments on the job, she courageously advocated for more resources and funding in order to alleviate the mental health crisis.”

Rizzi received a 2023 Distinguished Service Award for collaboration with Crystal Lake School District 47 resulting in a $5.6 million federal mental health grant for the district, the release said.

The honorees from Willow are Julie Davis, associate campus pastor of Willow Crystal Lake; Megan Bennett, formerly of McHenry County Housing Authority: Deb Anderson, CRD agency and volunteer coordinator; and Gina Zinck, coordinated entry lead for McHenry County.

Tickets for the Sunset Gala, which is also a NAMI fundraising event, are $75 each and include appetizers and dinner by 3 Chefs Catering. The event will include a cash bar, music, raffles, a silent auction and a program celebrating the Vision of Hope honorees. The event is presented by Rula, whose mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health care.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sunsetgala24.givesmart.com.