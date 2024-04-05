McHenry alum Bobby Miller returns home, makes first start at Wrigley Field

McHenry West lumnus Bobby Miller throws for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of their game Friday (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

Bobby Miller accomplished a lot during his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He won 11 games, struck out seven or more batters in a game seven times and pitched in Game 2 of the National League division series in the Dodgers’ playoff run.

But Miller, a 2017 McHenry graduate, finally got the opportunity of a lifetime Friday after growing up as a fan of the Cubs. He started a game at Wrigley Field on his 25th birthday.

Miller didn’t last long after a strong start. He threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, striking out three batters. He allowed one home run and walked two batters. The Cubs went on to win 9-7.

Friday started off on a perfect note for Miller as he threw in front of a large group of family and friends in the stands. He struck out Ian Happ on an 85 mph changeup to start the game before sending down Seiya Suzuki on a slider and Cody Bellinger on a 99 mph fastball.

Things however turned for Miller in the second inning. He got Christopher Morel to ground out to start the inning, but Dansby Swanson hit a home run to center field to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1. Miller then walked Michael Busch, and Nico Hoerner hit a single before Nick Madrigal tied the game on a line drive to shallow center field.

Miller got Yan Gomes to fly out to right field, but he then walked Happ, and Hoerner scored on a wild pitch to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead. Suzuki made it 5-2 on a double to right field before Miller’s outing was done.

“I just was kind of just guiding my off-speed to the plate,” Miller told reporters after the game. “I wasn’t really ripping it like I normally do. So it’s just something I am going to work on in my next ‘pen out of the stretch.”

The outing ended up being the shortest of his young career and starkly different than his first start of the season. Miller began the year by throwing six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 29. He set a career high with 11 strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one walk in what would become a 6-3 win for the Dodgers at home.

That was a continuation of what was a strong first season for Miller. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA during the regular season.

Miller will get a chance to bounce back into his regular form when the Dodgers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.