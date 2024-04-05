Marengo softball defeats Glenbard South to move to 5-0: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday

Softball

Marengo 10, Glenbard South 4 (6 inn.): At the Rosemont Dome, the Indians (5-0) stayed undefeated with a nonconference win against the Raiders on Thursday.

Jozsa Christiansen (2 for 4, triple) scored twice and picked up the win in the circle. She gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out five.

Lilly Kunzer was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Marissa Young had a double and drove in four runs, and AJ Pollnow had two hits and two RBIs. Kylee Jensen added a double and drove in one.

Girls soccer

Cary-Grove 4, Streamwood 2: At Streamwood, Julia Valaitis scored two goals and added an assist for the Trojans in their nonconference victory over the Sabres.

Ava Santucci added a goal and an assist for C-G (1-1-3). Sam Skerl and Avery Hoffman also scored.

Morgan Haslow made two saves and Ainsley Kemp had one.