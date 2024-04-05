Boys track and field: McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius sets sights high after winning indoor state pole vault title

McHenry’s Zachary Galvicius pole vaults Friday, April 21, 2023, during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Zeke Galvicius remembers the day several years ago at McHenry’s Parkland Middle School that changed his life.

It all began with a game of dodgeball in PE class and one of balls getting stuck on a basketball hoop. One student after another unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the ball, at which point Galvicius took matters into his hands.

Galvicius climbed up, tossed the ball down and climbed back safely to the floor to the cheers of his fellow students. His quest to get the ball landed him in a little hot water, however, as there were safety concerns.

Ultimately, Galvicius was given a choice: Lunch detention or pole vault camp.

Naturally, for someone undeterred by climbing 10 feet up to retrieve a dodgeball, Galvicius chose pole vault camp.

“It was insane,” he said. “The best thing I’ve ever done. Easily.”

Galvicius now is a McHenry senior who just won the Class 3A pole vault at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Classic at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. He owns vault records for the Fox Valley Conference Meets, indoors and outdoors, and also has the McHenry County Meet mark.

Galvicius, who finished third in Class 3A at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet last May, is hoping for jumps in the high 16-feet range this season, which could open more doors for him with NCAA Division I colleges.

McHenry's Zeke Galvicius (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

He landed his best career jump (4.91 meters, 16-1) at the Antioch Indoor Invitational in March. While he may not catch Lakes’ Paul Migas, a Tennessee signee who has made 5.19 (17-0 1/4), Galvicius should have a shot at beating everyone else and increasing his stock with college coaches.

“The season so far has gone really well,” Galvicius said. “I was able to practice once a week then have a meet. I went from 15-4 to 16-1, which is way more than I thought for the indoor season. I’m going to be practicing every day now at the vault pit if it’s not raining. Hopefully keep getting those PRs.”

Through the years, McHenry has produced some of the area’s best vaulters. Corey Szamlewski was second in state in 2010 and fourth in 2011 before competing at Northern Iowa. Nate Richartz (Notre Dame) took sixth in 2012, Will Ford (Marquette) was fifth in 2013 and Galvicius was third last year. Kevin Szamlewski (North Dakota State) and Max Schweitzer (Illinois State) also competed at the D-I level.

Galvicius has all of the Warriors’ school records.

“It’s been a fun indoor season, not expecting or knowing for sure,” Warriors vault coach Brian Schweitzer said. “They’re high school athletes, you never know for sure what’s going to happen. But going from 15-4 outdoors last year to over 16-0 indoors, he has worked hard to increase his speed and overall strength. It also helps that we got a couple new poles.”

Schweitzer ran the pole vault camps on weekends for McHenry High and Middle School students. He said Zeke’s mother, Colleen Galvicius, urged him to do something positive after getting into the bit of trouble after the dodgeball incident.

“A pole vaulter usually has a little edge to them. I’m including myself as an old-time vaulter,” said Schweitzer, who competed at Cary-Grove, Harper College and, eventually, as a decathlete at Illinois State. “We all have a little extra challenge inside that we want to try something unique and different and push our limits occasionally.”

Galvicius was at the right school. For years, Mike Quinnett coached McHenry’s high school vaulters. When he retired a few years ago, Schweitzer took over.

McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius celebrates as he clears 15 feet 4 inches to set a record in the pole vaults Friday, April 21, 2023, during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“We’ve been really lucky,” Warriors coach Dennis Hutchinson said. “We had Mike Quinnett as vault coach, then he retired, and Brian is really good with kids, he relates well. He’s a full track guy at heart.”

Two years ago, Hutchinson and Schweitzer convinced administrators to install a pole vault box into the gym floor. While the school does not have an indoor track and field facility, the vaulters have a spot to work on their steps and plants.

“Brian always worked with the middle school kids,” Hutchinson said. “He did summer camps to get the young kids involved. We knew Zeke was going to be pretty good, and it really clicked for him. He’s finally growing into his body.”

Galvicius set McHenry County Meet (4.67, 15-3 3/4) and FVC Meet (4.6, 15-1) records last season. He made his final attempt at 4.8 (15-9) to win the state indoor championship.

Hutchinson said Galvicius’ ultimate goal would be to study marine biology at South Florida or Central Florida, although those schools have not shown an interest yet. Illinois offered Galvicius a preferred walk-on spot after winning the indoor state title.

“We talked to Illinois at Top Times, and if he can hit 16-6 he could be a preferred walk-on,” Hutchinson said. “He needs to be a little bit closer to 17 to open some of those doors. It’s crazy.”

Yet it seems like a reasonable goal.

Galvicius is working on a 15-7 pole rated for 165 pounds. He has heavier poles that he plans to work with through the season which could propel him higher.

McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius tries to fire up the crowd as he tries to clear 15 feet 8 inches during the pole vaults Friday, April 21, 2023, at the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“You have to have a good bead on the runway and have a good plant to get to those big poles,” Galvicius said. “It’s speed and the first part of your vault.”

Galvicius often is listed as “Zachary” on results because that is his real name. He picked up the nickname Zeke on a youth soccer team that had two other Zachs on it. The coaches called one Zachary, another Zach and left Galvicius to decide. The Zeke just stuck, kind of like the pole vault did later.

Galvicius has his sights set on the high 16s this season. He would like to better Max Schweitzer’s 16-7 he cleared at Illinois State.

“I’m really hoping to beat my coach’s son record,” Galvicius said. “Hopefully, going 16-8 or 17-0 is the hope for the year.”