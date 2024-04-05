2 Crystal Lake teens recognized for work done at Native American reservation

Will Chichon and Till Spitza were recognized for their work done at the Pine Ridge Reservation with Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation. (Photo provided by Heather Madaus)

When 16-year-old Till Spitza participated in a service trip to a Native American reservation in South Dakota, he came back with a changed perspective on life and a hunger to create a better future for the Oglala Lakota Nation.

Spitza and Will Cichon from the Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation in McHenry received the Judy Engebretson Humanitarian Award last month from FaithBridge Church in Winfield for their work on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

The award, named for the former Palatine High School and Lundahl Middle School teacher who died in 2021, is presented annually to a person or organization “whose actions express Judy’s commitment to peace, justice, compassion and mutual understanding,” according to the FaithBridge website and her obituary.

But the award doesn’t mean much to Crystal Lake resident Spitza compared with the invaluable life experiences he received from working with the Lakota Nation.

He said he sees passing on stories from the tribe as a better way to recognize his work than an award.

“I didn’t do anything that the average person can’t do,” he said. “If more teens had been more interested and gone, they would have probably said the same thing.”

Spitza, Chichon and a couple dozen volunteers from all over the country stayed in June at Pine Ridge Reservation, which is one of the poorest reservations in the country, Tree of Life Director of Lifespan Learning Heather Madaus said. During that time, Spitza and Chichon built beds and outhouses, insulated trailer homes, learned about Lakota culture and visited Lakota museums through the Re-Member service-learning project.

Chichon, 16, of Crystal Lake, said he wasn’t necessarily excited to go on the trip at first but came back from it saying it was one of the most significant experiences he’s ever had.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Chichon’s father, Kevin Chichon. “He definitely went out of his comfort zone during that trip.”

Spitza and Chichon went on the trip to explore the “justice” principle from the Tree of Life’s Coming of Age curriculum, Madaus said. Ten people from the McHenry-based church traveled to the reservation by packing into Madaus’ RV.

She said she hopes the trip will inspire the teens to pursue more acts of service and kindness.

“I think every single one of us came home saying, ‘Yes, we would love to go back every year,’” Madaus said.

The church will do smaller projects locally through Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Starving Children when it cannot do service trips because of budget and schedule restraints, Madaus said.

Spitza said he hopes his experience will inspire others to volunteer with the Re-Member nonprofit. The experience inspired Spitza to pursue a career of creating renewable products that remove toxins from the air and generate clean power in remote areas such as the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“It’s a big dream, especially from someone of my age, but I feel like I can accomplish it,” he said. “The few Lakota people that I have talked to will have no idea that they are part of the reason why I decided to make this dream happen.”