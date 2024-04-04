McHenry man charged with possessing videos of children being sexually abused

A McHenry man charged with possessing multiple videos of children, some younger than 10 years old, being sexually abused was released Tuesday ahead of his trial.

David P. Wojtkiewicz Jr., 39, of the 3700 block of Clover Avenue, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse videos, Class 2 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Sentencing on Class 2 felonies ranges from two to five years in prison. Probation also is a potential sentence.

He is accused of possessing video reproductions on a computer of videos showing children being sexually abused, according to the complaint.

In one video, a child younger than 10 was blindfolded and crying during the abuse, according to the complaint.

“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program reported receiving a cybertip that a McHenry resident had been downloading child pornography,” the McHenry Police Department said in a news release. “This information led to an investigation conducted by the McHenry Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office where interviews were conducted and evidence collected.”

Wojtkiewicz was arrested Monday at his home without incident, police said.

After a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Micheal Chmiel found no probable cause to detain Wojtkiewicz pretrial, and he was released from the county jail with conditions, court records and the jail log show.

Wojtkiewicz, who has been appointed an assistant public defender, is due back in court April 30.