Woodstock council OKs Riverwoods development over objections from neighbors and plan commission

Land where the proposed Riverwoods subdivision could be built on Friday, March 29, 2024. Many neighbors have opposed the housing development, in part because of the loss of open space in the area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Woodstock City Council gave its unanimous approval controversial to the Riverwoods subdivision Tuesday, overriding the Plan Commission, which gave it the thumbs-down in December.

Opponents of the subdivision, where about 250 single-family homes and 76 duplex units are planned, have raised a number of concerns about the development, including density, soil quality and the loss of trees, among other things. Tuesday’s meeting was moved from City Hall to the Opera House to accommodate the large number of residents who came out for the vote, largely in opposition to the Lennar development, and the meeting extended long into the night.

Duplex density has been a particular sticking point, with one commissioner at the Plan Commission in December saying the duplexes should be in town, rather than the outskirts. The development will be located by the Northwestern Woodstock Hospital on the southeast side of town.

Opponents also voiced opposition to the soil on which the development would be built, saying it’s not suitable for basements. Soil limitations were acknowledged in city documents, which went on to state the correct engineering would allow for development to overcome the limitations.

City documents also note the soils present on the development property are common in McHenry County and built-up portions in places like Crystal Lake and Algonquin are on these soils.

Trees and impact fees were also items opponents raised concerns about.

Opponents raised concerns about older trees being cut down to make way for the development, as well as the fact the tree survey used for the development was from the mid-2000s. City documents note Lennar’s arborist performed a field verification of the study. Woodstock documents further noted Lennar will be required to plant 320 new trees and will be taking steps to minimize tree loss.

Impact fees were another sticking point for opponents. Lennar was assessed about $5 million in impact fees, but city documents indicate that figure was proposed to be reduced to roughly $1.5 million reduction. Notably, the portion levied for the school district isn’t slated to be reduced. Mayor Mike Turner previously told the Northwest Herald such reductions are common in this development environment, but opponents said the impact fee reduction will be shouldered by the city’s taxpayers.

