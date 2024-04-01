Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton’s Maddie Seyller

Richmond-Burton’s Maddie Seyller (center) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal earlier this season against Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Maddie Seyller

School: Richmond-Burton, fr.

Sport: Girls soccer

Why she was selected: Seyller scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left to beat Johnsburg 4-3 in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener March 20.

The Rockets freshman is returning to action after 15 surgeries on her foot following an ATV accident in August 2023 when the vehicle flipped and landed on her foot. Seyller lost two toes and was told by doctors at one point that she would never play sports again. She had to learn to walk again and had her last surgery in October to beat the odds and join her teammates this spring.

Scoring the game winner was awesome but sometimes it means more than a W. In front of a ton of people who backed Maddie through her journey she got the opportunity to do what she loves. This was her way of saying I got you all, and thanks!Love you ⁦@Eastie33⁩ and company! pic.twitter.com/TPx9gk1372 — Hvdgirlstrack (@hvdgirlstrack) March 21, 2024

Seyller also played basketball in the winter.

For her performance, Seyller was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Maddie Seyller, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

How did it feel to score the game-winning goal against your school’s biggest rival?

Seyller: Scoring the game-winning goal was exciting, but I was just happy I could help my team win the game. I have some amazing teammates like Bri Maldonado and Layne Frericks who played a huge part in the win as well. After the game, it felt a little bittersweet because Johnsburg coach Rob Eastland has been one of my biggest supporters and by my side since the accident. He has worked with me physically and mentally to get back to playing soccer again.

What will you remember most about scoring that goal? Did you do anything to celebrate?

Seyller: I will remember scoring that goal in front of my family and so many people from both sides of the field that have supported me through the last 18 months. After the game, I took pictures with my teammates and the Eastland family because they have been a big part of my life and recovery. Then I went out to eat with my family and friends at Bricks & Ivy Sports Tavern in Spring Grove.

What obstacles did you encounter during your return form injury?

Seyller: Obstacles I encountered were building my muscles back up and learning how to walk again. I went through a lot of [physical therapy] and some setbacks that made my recovery time longer than expected. The hardest part was not being able to play sports and missing so much school my eighth grade year. Also, it was really hard to keep a positive mindset and not feel overwhelmed at times.

What’s been the best part about the season so far?

Seyller: The best part of the season is being on a team with a great group of teammates and having a supportive coach [Casey DeCaluwe]. And I love being able to play soccer again.

Who on your teammate makes you laugh the most?

Seyller: Taylor Labay always has a smile on her face and keeps me laughing in and out if practice.

What’s a food that you cannot stand to eat?

Seyller: I’m not a fan of tuna at all.

What was your favorite TV show?

Seyller: “Ginny & Georgia.”

What scares you?

Seyller: Not being able to play soccer again. I love sports and they are a big part of my life, not playing scares me the most.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Seyller: Sticking with soccer, I would like to hang out with Mia Hamm for a day.