McHenry eyes more land near former wastewater treatment site

McHenry's vacant city-owned former wastewater treatment site along the Fox River, seen from across the water in 2021. (Sam Lounsberry)

After a scheduled closed-door session at the end of Monday’s McHenry City Council meeting, two votes are planned asking the council the consider purchasing additional property on Waukegan Road.

The properties under discussion, according to city documents, are at 3309, 3407 and 3311 Waukegan Road. The contract amount for the 3309 and 3407 properties together is $2.4 million, according to city documents. The contract price for the 3311 property is $362,500.

Whether those votes will happen will be decided in the executive session, said Ross Polerecky, director of community development. The council, Polerecky said, “does not have to take action on the two items, but if they do want to take action, that is why they are on the agenda.”

Carey Electric Contractors owns 3309 and 3407 Waukegan Road. The 3311 site is owned by WalRose LLC and is currently a multifamily building. The three properties sit just west of the former McHenry wastewater treatment plant at 3302 Waukegan Road, next to the Fox River.

An inlet lined with docks wraps around the south edge of the treatment plant site. Decommissioned in 2018, the treatment plant was demolished in 2021, leaving about 7 acres along the river available for development.

A year ago, the city of McHenry and Geneva-based developer Shodeen Group LLC entered a “handshake agreement” that the two would work together to develop a plan for both the wastewater treatment site and another 2¼ open acres between Green and Elm streets downtown. That agreement, in which McHenry agreed to not market the two plots to other developers, expires March 31, 2025.

Since that agreement was signed, McHenry also has secured an option to purchase the Green Street Cafe at a later date.

Shodeen also has presented a plan to the city to purchase the former city hall building at 1111 N. Green St. for apartments and additional parking.

The McHenry City Council has a "handshake" agreement with Geneva-based Shodeen Group LLC to develop a pie-wedge-shaped area between Green Street, Elm Street and Boone Creek in McHenry. The developer also is eyeing the former city hall site across Boone Creek, which it does not have an agreement in place for. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The council is set to vote on environmental remediation for the Green/Elm street site. Polerecky said that site was contaminated by leaking gasoline storage tanks that once sat across Elm Street.

“Regardless of where the pollutants came from, we have to deal with them,” he said.

The city’s goal is to receive a “no further remediation” letter from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Monday’s motion is for an additional contract, not to exceed $63,000, to environmental firm GZA to perform further testing at the site. Once there is a plan and construction is set to start for the Green/Elm street site, Polerecky said, the city should receive a conditional no further remediation letter.