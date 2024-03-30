McHenry baseball improves to 4-0: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday

Baseball

McHenry 3, Union Grove (Wisconsin) 2: At Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville, the Warriors scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on to beat the Broncos in their nonconference game. Union Grove scored twice in the top of the sixth to make things close.

Senior second baseman Ryan Nagel ripped a two-run double in the fifth and picked up the save for McHenry (4-0), firing a scoreless seventh with a strikeout. Kadin Borck recorded seven strikeouts in six innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits.

Owen Micklinghoff (2 for 3) added an RBI and a stolen base.

Harlem 8, Marengo 6: At Marengo, the Indians (5-5) couldn’t hold onto a 6-1 lead after four innings in a nonconference loss to the Huskies. Harlem committed five errors and Marengo had three.

Alten Bergbreiter and Robert Heuser each had an RBI and steal in the loss. Michael Kirchhoff started and allowed two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Calumet Christian (Indiana) 9, Dundee-Crown 8 (8 inn.): At Rantoul Family Sports Complex, the Chargers fell to the Patriots in nonconference play. D-C (0-7) stole 10 bases and led 6-2 after three innings.

Blake Green was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Hayden DeMarsh scored twice and had four steals. Cam Schmeiser added two runs and two steals.