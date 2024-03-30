Letter: If you vote for Trump, don’t ‘complain when he screws you next’

OK, everyone who would like for the next President of The United States of America to be a dictator raise your hand.

Now let your family, friends and neighbors know you feel that way. Bet you can’t. Better yet put up a sign in the front yard proclaiming that you support a candidate who desires to be one for only a day. Bet you won’t!

Not once in the history of the United States of America has a candidate for President ever mentioned a desire to be a dictator save for one. Donald Trump!

If any citizen thinks that he is qualified to become our next President and first dictator, cast your vote and beware. This is a man who casts friends and allies away like yesterday’s trash. Don’t complain when he screws you next!

Carl Hurtig

McHenry