March 30, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent Calendar

Letter: If you vote for Trump, don’t ‘complain when he screws you next’

By Carl Hurtig of McHenry
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

OK, everyone who would like for the next President of The United States of America to be a dictator raise your hand.

Now let your family, friends and neighbors know you feel that way. Bet you can’t. Better yet put up a sign in the front yard proclaiming that you support a candidate who desires to be one for only a day. Bet you won’t!

Not once in the history of the United States of America has a candidate for President ever mentioned a desire to be a dictator save for one. Donald Trump!

If any citizen thinks that he is qualified to become our next President and first dictator, cast your vote and beware. This is a man who casts friends and allies away like yesterday’s trash. Don’t complain when he screws you next!

Carl Hurtig

McHenry