Letter: Democracy itself is at stake this election

As a veteran who served and fought to defend this nation, I tend to look at our problems through the lens of one who has made an oath to obey and defend the U.S. Constitution. What I see now greatly disturbs me.

Our nation, our freedom and our very way of life is under attack by a group of people who look to undo the democratically derived laws and protection that we have to ensure that “We the People” are able to exercise our rights. It has become increasingly clear to me that this election, the democracy of the USA is itself at stake.

All patriotic Americans must ask themselves as they make their decisions to vote, are they for freedom, fairness and DEMOCRACY or are they a Republican?

Scott Migaldi

Cary