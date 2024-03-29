Jacobs’ Nathan Gerritsen collects four hits in 12-2 win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday

Baseball

Jacobs 12, Anna-Jonesboro 2 (5 inn.): At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Nathan Gerritsen finished with four hits to lead the Golden Eagles in a strong offensive showing. Gerritsen finished with a double and three singles for Jacobs (5-1).

Brandon Koth drove in three runs on two hits, Gage Martin and Gavin Grummer brought in two while Nathan Gerritsen finished with one. Jacobs starter Cooper Gulgren threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three. George Donze threw a scoreless inning, allowing one hit.

Marengo 9, North Boone 3: At Marengo, Quinn Lechner drove in two runs on three hits and the Indians used a five-run fourth inning to take control of their nonconference game. Lechner drove in his first run on a double in the fourth inning and his second on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

David Lopez brought in two runs on two hits while Andrew Johnson, Drew Litchfield and Robert Heuser each drove in a run. Johnson started for Marengo and threw three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three strikeouts.

Antioch 9, Marian Central 1: At Antioch, the Hurricanes couldn’t overcome a five-run third inning from the Sequoits in their nonconference matchup. Owen Neuzil had Marian’s (2-3) lone hit of the game and Colin Kowalsky had two walks and scored his team’s lone run on an error.

Boylan 9, Marian Central 5: At Rockford, the Hurricanes couldn’t overcome a nine-run deficit in their second game of the day. Bryce Kowall drove in two runs on a single in the fifth innings for Marian (2-4) while TJ Cutrona drove in a run on two hits.

Prairie Ridge 4, Goreville 0: At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, the Wolves used timely hitting and strong pitching to pick up the win. Wolves starter Connor Innis threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit on three strikeouts while Jack Dahlem threw two shutout innings of relief, allowing two hits.

Innis drove in a run on a groundout in the first inning while Brennan Coyle made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly. Gabriel Winkelman scored on a steal home in the sixth to make it 3-0 and Dahlem made it 4-0 off a single.

Softball

Richmond-Burton 7, Belvidere 2: At Lippold Park in Crystal Lake, Madison Kunzer struck out 16 batters to help the Rockets win their second game of the day. Kunzer threw a complete game and allowed two earned runs on two hits.

Emerson Herrick led R-B (6-1) with two RBIs on one hit while Hailey Holtz and Cam Lindholm each finished with one RBI.

St. Charles East 9, Huntley 3: At St. Charles, the Red Raiders couldn’t overcome an early deficit in the first game of their doubleheader. Aubrina Adamik drove in two runs for Huntley (2-2) on a single to left field in the top of the seventh inning while Meghan Ryan, Lyla Ginczycki and Madison Rozanski each finished with two hits.

Huntley 13, St. Charles East 7: At St. Charles, the Red Raiders scored 12 unanswered runs to win their second game of the day.

Taryn Rainey drove in three runs on two hits for Huntley (3-2) while Meghan Ryan brought in two runs on a triple in the sixth inning. Lyla Ginczycki hit a home run in the second inning and Lana Hobday and Grace Benson each drove in a run.

Huntley starter Makayla Rasmussen threw 2 ⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Keely Fewell came in relief and threw 4 ⅓ innings, striking out two and not allowing an earned run on two hits.

Hampshire 15, Belvidere 0 (4 inn.): At Lippold Park in Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs regrouped after dropping their first game of the day with an offensive clinic.

Bria Riebel, Mia Robinson and Lily Sippel each drove in three runs while Carissa Schuman, Abigail Lintz, Melissa Johnson, Chloe Van Horn Taylor Nicholson and Alexa Schuring each brought in a run. Sippel started for Hampshire (3-2), striking out eight batters and didn’t allow an earned run on one hit.

Durand 12, Alden-Hebron 1 (5 inn.): At Durand, the Green Giants couldn’t keep up on the road. Jess Webber drove in a run on one hit for A-H (0-2) while Hannah Reiter had two hits.

Girls soccer

Huntley 9, Auburn 0: At the Huntley Invitational, Peyton Kohn, Ava Truddeau and Sofia Bruns each scored two goals to lead an offensive barrage in the Red Raiders second match of the invitational. Maddie Cummings, Alex Szydlowski and Brooke Grabs each scored a goal for Huntley (1-1-2).