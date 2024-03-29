‘Emergency repair’ closes Madison Street in Woodstock

The intersection of Lake Avenue and South and Madison streets is shown in 2022 while a roundabout was completing construction. South Madison Street was shut down Friday due to an emergency repair. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

South Madison Street between South Street and Vine Street in Woodstock is closed for an “emergency repair,” according to a Facebook post on the Woodstock Public Works page sent out about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The post didn’t give an estimated time of reopening, saying “the roadway will be opened up as soon as is possible.”

A person who picked up the phone at ASAP Plumbing, the company identified on the Facebook post as handling the work, said the road was closed due to directional boring related to lead service pipe replacement in the area.

Check back for updates.