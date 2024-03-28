Softball: Richmond-Burton sophomore catcher Rebecca Lanz, back from injury, helps fill important role

CRYSTAL LAKE – Richmond-Burton’s Rebecca Lanz watched and learned last season from Taylor Davison with hopes of taking over catching duties for the two-time defending Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year.

What stood out about Davison?

“The intensity she has,” Lanz said. “Everything she does, whether it’s blocking or hustling for the ball, throwing people out. Just being a leader.”

The Rockets sophomore has big shoes to fill, but she hasn’t shied away from her new responsibilities.

Lanz has been a regular fixture at catcher this spring while also batting third or fourth in the lineup, occupying the same spot Davison once held.

Lanz and the Rockets earned their fourth win in a row Thursday, beating Hampshire 9-4 in their nonconference game at Lippold Park.

Softball: Richmond-Burton 3, Hampshire 0, mid 5th. Hailey Holtz (9K) gets out of another bases loaded jam. pic.twitter.com/SlwVAJmgTc — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) March 28, 2024

Junior pitcher Hailey Holtz continued her dominant start to the season, firing 12 strikeouts in the complete-game victory and bringing her total to 63 in 33 innings. Holtz allowed one earned run on seven hits.

Lanz has been enjoying her new role for the Rockets (5-1). But seven months ago, Lanz wasn’t sure when she might get to be behind home plate again.

Lanz, who has played catcher her whole softball life, underwent surgery at that time to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder. She was cleared to return a couple of weeks before the start of the season. In R-B’s season-opening win, Lanz threw out a base runner trying to steal second.

Lanz estimated she played through the injury for about three years.

One day, she threw a ball straight into the ground and knew something was wrong. She tried to take breaks, but it didn’t help. She then opted for surgery.

Richmond-Burton coach Tylar Stanton said he wishes he could have given Lanz, who played varsity as a freshman, more time at catcher last year. But Davison, now at Syracuse, earned the full-time job.

“She’s been working her butt off,” Stanton said of Lanz. “She’s even had the opportunity to call parts of games. If [Holtz] shakes her off, she knows what she wants. [Holtz] has faith she can throw some of her junk, throw stuff a little low, and it is not going to hit the fence.”

Every day and every game, she gets a little better. She knows the game so well, she sees and says things before I do.” — Tylar Stanton, Richmond-Burton coach on sophomore catcher Rebecca Lanz

Lanz also has taken advantage of working with assistant coach Carly Mattson, a former Crystal Lake South standout at catcher who went on to play at Austin Peay. Mattson was R-B’s JV coach last year.

Stanton has been impressed by Lanz’s maturity.

“She’s really growing into that leadership role,” Stanton said. “Lucky for me, I’ve got her for two more years after this. Every day and every game, she gets a little better. She knows the game so well, she sees and says things before I do.”

Lanz, batting third, helped the Rockets get out to an early lead against Hampshire with a single in the top of the first inning. R-B scored twice in the first and led 3-0 after two.

Hampshire loaded the bases twice in the third and fifth innings, but both times came up empty. Holtz picked up a strikeout looking each time to escape trouble.

“Whenever that happens, I like to take a step back, take a deep breath and visualize each pitch before I throw,” said Holtz, an Iowa State commit. “Just kind of check my mechanics and make sure I’m doing everything right.”

Richmond-Burton broke the game open with a five-run fifth to take a 9-1 lead. The Rockets sent nine to the plate and walked four times. They only had one hit in the inning but took advantage of the free bases.

Hampshire had its best offensive inning in the seventh with three runs. Melissa Johnson ripped a two-run double to center field, while Bria Riebel, a South Dakota State commit, also doubled.

Hampshire coach Jeremy Bauer said the Whips (2-2) are still searching for consistency. Hampshire returns all but two from last year’s Class 4A regional champion.

“We’ll have a good game and then we’ll have a bad game,” Bauer said. “We’ll play great defense and then we’ll play bad defense. We’re just looking for consistency right now from our defense and pitching.”

For R-B, Sydney Hird (1 for 1) reached base in all four trips and drove in two. Holtz and Gabby Hird both had two runs and an RBI, and Emerson Herrick added two hits.

Lanz has caught the the attention of her teammates early on.

“She’s come in and has done a great job filling in [for Davison],” Holtz said. “She’s really living up to the role.”