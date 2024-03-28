Boys track and field: Five athletes to watch in 2024 in the Northwest Herald area

Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho throws the discus Friday, May 12, 2023, during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Meet at Huntley High School. Ihenacho finished second in the Class 3A State Meet in discus and will throw at Illinois next year. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five boys track and field athletes to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2024 season.

Huntley's Jeff Cruickshank (Photo provided by Huntley High Schoo)

Jeff Cruickshank, Huntley, sr.

Cruickshank, a transfer from Hampshire, was Fox Valley Conference high jump runner-up last year to Huntley’s McKale Hood, who graduated and took sixth in the Class 3A state meet. Cruickshank should be one of the area’s top jumpers if his indoor meets are any indication. He cleared 2 meters (6 feet, 6 3/4 inches) this spring and looks poised for a huge outdoor season with his new team.

McHenry's Zeke Galvicius (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

Zeke Galvicius, McHenry, sr.

Galvicius is the two-time defending FVC pole vault champion and finished third in the Class 3A state meet last year. The Warriors’ senior set the FVC record last year at 4.60 meters (15-1) and made 4.65 (15-3) for third at state. He recently cleared 4.91 (16-1) in the indoor season.

Cary-Grove's Reece Ihenacho (Photo provided by Cary-Grove High School)

Reece Ihenacho, Cary-Grove, sr.

Ihenacho threw 53.59 meters (175-10) in the preliminaries of last year’s Class 3A discus at the state meet, but Naperville Central’s Maverick Ohle came up with two better throws in the finals and Ihenacho took second. The Trojans’ senior signed with Illinois this winter. He is looking for a big senior year in the discus and shot put, in which he also made the finals last year. Ihenacho is close to 50 pounds heavier than last season.

Richmond-Burton's Jack Martens (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

Jack Martens, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Martens has been in the thick of R-B’s sprint excellence over the past three seasons and has medals in last year’s Class 2A 4x400 (third) and 4x200 (fifth). Martens was the Kishwaukee River Conference 100 meters champion and 200 runner-up to teammate Sean Rockwell. Martens, Max Loveall and Dan Kalinowski will lead R-B’s sprint relays as the Rockets aim for more medals at the state meet this spring.

Hampshire's Vince Scott (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Vince Scott, Hampshire, sr.

The Whip-Purs’ senior won the triple jump in the FVC Meet, the Class 3A Huntley Sectional and took seventh in the state meet with a 13.68-meter effort (44-10.75). He comes back this season to defend his FVC title and make another run at a state medal.