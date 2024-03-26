Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz tries to control the ball during a nonconference girls soccer game last season against Lake Zurich. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

Name: Gabby Wojtarowicz

School: Jacobs, jr.

Sport: Girls soccer

Why she was selected: Wojtarowicz, a Loyola commit, has been involved in 21 of 26 goals (16 goals, five assists) for the Golden Eagles (4-1), including a six-goal performance in a nonconference win over Jefferson on March 14.

The talented junior midfielder has multiple goals in four of five games so far. She scored four goals in a season-opening win against Guilford and also has hat tricks versus Grant and Bartlett.

For her performance, Wojtarowicz was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

What was the key to your six-goal performance?

Wojtarowicz: Our strategy from the beginning was to find me through the gaps of the defensive line. So with the help of my midfielders (Delaney Lukowski, Bella Mickey and Sam Diaz), they were able to easily slot a ball through the backline to find me. I think that’s what worked best for our team. For me personally, outrunning the backline is never an issue, so that’s what allowed me to get those six goals.

What is your funniest teammate?

Wojtarowicz: There are a bunch of teammates that make me laugh and I just love the entire team, but I would have to say my funniest teammate is Sam Diaz. She never fails to make me laugh, whether it’s a funny story or we just make each other laugh. Since we’ve been playing together since freshmen year, our bond is strong and we always bring the best out of each other.

What is the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Wojtarowicz: The coolest place I ever visited was Sedona, Arizona. For an (Elite Club National League) soccer trip, me and my dad got to go to Sedona and stayed an extra day to see all the colorful mountains and beautiful sights.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Wojtarowicz: For me, it’s really hard to choose a favorite movie, but three of my favorites would have to be “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “SuperBad,” and then “Dumb and Dumber.” I love a good funny movie!

What would your dream job be?

Wojtarowicz: It’s really hard for me to pick a job because I still don’t really know what I want to do, but my first choice would to be able to play soccer professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League. If not that, my whole life I was really into chemistry/biology/forensics, so a forensic scientist always sounded interesting to me.

Who is your favorite professional soccer player?

Wojtarowicz: I’ve always looked up to Rose Lavelle because of how young she was when she joined the U.S. team and because of her whole journey. Her style of play is also similar to mine. I always wanted to play just how she does now.

What sport are you not really good at?

Wojtarowicz: I feel like I’m pretty decent at a lot of sports that include a ball, but any sport like dance, gymnastics and cheerleading I am horrible at. I would really love to be good at them because they are so different to soccer and they are all beautiful sports that include a lot of grace and elegance that I feel like I lack. If not that, I always wished I played basketball along with soccer because I know a lot of girls that do that.

What celebrity would you most want to hang with for a day?

Wojtarowicz: I would love to hang out with Jennifer Lawrence because I love her in all the movies she’s in and her personality just seems so fun to be around.