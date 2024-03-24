Nominations for McHenry County Educator of the Year open through April 1

Renae St. Clair of Huntley High School reacts to winning the 2023 Educator of the Year award in 2023. The annual awards recognize McHenry County’s top teachers, administrators and support staff. Nominations are open for this year's awards until April 1. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The McHenry County Regional Office of Education is seeking nominations from the public, parents, students and colleagues for its annual Educator of the Year Awards. Granted in partnership with the Community Foundation for McHenry County, these awards recognize McHenry County’s top teachers, administrators and support staff.

The contest is open to all schools in Education Service Region 44, which covers McHenry County, except School District 300, 220 and 118. Nominations can be made in nine categories:

Preschool teacher

Elementary school teacher

Middle school teacher

High school teacher

Administrator

Student support personnel

Early-career educator

Private/parochial school employee

Educational service personnel

Teachers must have a minimum of five years experience and spend more than half their time in instruction. The early-career educator award recognizes teachers in their second to fifth year.

The deadline to submit nominations forms and the needed documentation to the ROE is Monday, April 1. The nomination form and instructions can be found at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/schools-roe. Nominees and winners will be honored at the Educator of the Year Dinner at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at Hickory Hall, 406 W. Woodstock Street in Crystal Lake. Tickets are $40, plus a $1 processing fee, available on the ROE website. Nominees must attend the banquet in order to win.