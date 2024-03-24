Hebron police officer helps deliver ‘beautiful and healthy baby boy’ in woman’s home

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, one Hebron police officer received a call for help of an unexpected sort. He had to help deliver a baby.

Officer Nathan Muehl said he arrived to the home within three minutes of receiving the call and encountered a woman on the floor of her half bathroom in “tremendous pain.”

As he entered the home, her teenage son was still on the phone with dispatch.

The woman, who declined to be interviewed, told Muehl she had just been sent home from the hospital and as she pulled into her driveway, her water broke.

“She was freaking out,” he said. “She was in a lot of pain.”

The 26-year-old police officer, not even on the force a year, said he kept his composure, went into action and helped deliver a “beautiful and healthy baby boy.”

“I didn’t ask too many questions. I just wanted to take care of mom,” he said. “I have a son, so I’ve seen someone give birth, but not in a bathroom at some stranger’s house and never on the job. I just knew I needed to keep myself composed and do my job and freak out later.”

Hebron Police Chief Juanita Gumble said she is not surprised Muehl jumped right in and did what needed to be done because that’s who he is.

“Officer Muehl shows compassion for others on a daily basis,” Gumble said. “Being a father himself, he can appreciate having been on that call that day.”

Fortunately, paramedics showed up just in time. Moments after attempting to get her to the ambulance, which proved too painful, the baby was born.

Muehl said he suctioned fluid from the baby’s mouth and wrapped him in a blanket before mom and baby were taken to Northwestern Medicine in Huntley.

Muehl wrote in his police report: “A beautiful and healthy baby boy was born at approximately 18:42 hours.” Hospital personnel said Thursday that mom and baby were doing well.

After going home to Poplar Grove to change his clothes, he was “back on the road and on to the next call,” he said.

On Thursday, Muehl reflected on being present for such a momentous occasion.

“I think that is a pretty big deal, being there for someone’s birth,” he said, adding he decided to buy some new onesies for the new arrival.