From the McHenry County Conservation District: Heart-healthy benefits of outdoor activities

As the winter weather wanes and warmer temperatures beckon for us to wander outside, now is a great time to be reminded of the health benefits of getting outdoors and pursuing an active lifestyle. Natural areas have been proven to lower stress, contribute to improved physical and mental health, and aid in the overall quality of life. McHenry County residents are fortunate to have access to a myriad of nature-based outdoor activities and amenities provided by the McHenry County Conservation District.

Whether you hike, bike, camp, paddle, fish or bird watch, conservation sites and trails provide people places to play, explore, and relax. There are numerous ways to take advantage of the heart-healthy benefits of being outdoors.

Hit the trails: McHenry County Conservation District offers over 105 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of biking trails to explore, the perfect public amenities for those who wish to incorporate cardio into their workout routine. The diverse array of trails allows visitors ample do-it-yourself exploration opportunities for every age and fitness level. A visit to Glacial Park in Ringwood offers a two-mile interpretive trail loop or a longer five-mile trek to get your heart pumping. Head over to Fel-Pro RRR in Cary for 2.5 miles of trails that lead to a pond and small waterfall, and includes a paved 1.2 mile, hilly looped path. The varied terrain of Hickory Grove Highlands and Lyons Prairie and Marsh in Cary is a must for trail running. Get your pedal power on by selecting a section of the 26-mile Prairie Trail for a morning trek, a family weekend ride, or a part of your weekly fitness regime. Visit MCCD.me/Hike to learn more about more trails and treks to explore.

Register for a guided program: Explore the great outdoors with Conservation District professionals as your guide! With year-round programming for all interests and abilities, there is always something to help get your heart pumping from Spring Wildflower Walks and Functional Fitness Hikes, to biking with the Prairie Trail Riders, or joining the Century Hikers Club. For a stress-reliever, register for an upcoming Grateful Yoga or Grounding Yoga class at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake. Visit MCCD.me/Register.

Appreciate the wide open spaces: The Conservation District protects over 25,700 acres of protected natural areas that support wildlife and outdoor recreation close to home. From rivers to glacial ridges, to woodlands, prairies, and green corridors, residents don’t need to travel great distances to have access to nature-based outdoor activities and adventures.

As the winter weather continues its ebbs and flows and gives us glimpses of spring, don’t hesitate to get outdoors, get moving, and boost your physical and emotional wellness. Make a habit of spending regular time outdoors and visiting your local conservation area – your heart will thank you.