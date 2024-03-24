Cary police searching for suspects in vehicle shooting

Cary police are searching for suspects involved in a vehicle shooting Saturday night.

The Cary Police Department released a statement at 11:40 p.m. Saturday that police are investigating the incident in the area of Cary-Algonquin Road and Harper Avenue. Officials suspect occupants of a car shot at another car and then fled on foot, according to a Cary Police Department news release.

Suspects are described as males between the ages of 16 and 22, police officials said in the release.

Police used multiple police K-9s and a drone to search for the suspects. Police warned residents in the following subdivisions to lock doors, remain inside and report suspicious activity: Country Commons, Fox Trails, Sienna Point, Greenfields, Cimarron and Cambria. “We believe at least one of the offenders may still be armed with a firearm,” Cary Police officials said in the release.

Cary Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday morning.

