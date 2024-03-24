March 24, 2024
Cary police searching for suspects in vehicle shooting

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

Cary police are searching for suspects involved in a vehicle shooting Saturday night.

The Cary Police Department released a statement at 11:40 p.m. Saturday that police are investigating the incident in the area of Cary-Algonquin Road and Harper Avenue. Officials suspect occupants of a car shot at another car and then fled on foot, according to a Cary Police Department news release.

Suspects are described as males between the ages of 16 and 22, police officials said in the release.

Police used multiple police K-9s and a drone to search for the suspects. Police warned residents in the following subdivisions to lock doors, remain inside and report suspicious activity: Country Commons, Fox Trails, Sienna Point, Greenfields, Cimarron and Cambria. “We believe at least one of the offenders may still be armed with a firearm,” Cary Police officials said in the release.

Cary Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.