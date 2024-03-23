‘Voices from Vietnam’ ceremony is March 29 in Woodstock

A small American flag stands before the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall at the VFW Post 4600 in McHenry last year. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

McHenry County will host “Voices from Vietnam” at 8 a.m. March 29 at the County Government Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day.

American Legion Post 412 in Woodstock is leading the event with the help of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5040 of McHenry and the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission. An outdoor ceremony in front of the county’s Vietnam War memorial will begin the proceedings, followed by an indoor program and a continental breakfast provided by the participating veterans’ groups.

This event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP by calling or texting 815-527-1891. While the Administration Building will be open for the ceremony, all county offices will be closed March 29 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.