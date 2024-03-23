Softball notes: Marian Central fields varsity team for 1st time since 2019

Marian Central senior shortstop Holly Garrelts is happy to have less free time this spring.

Garrelts used to have the spring off from competitive softball because the Hurricanes did not have enough players to fill a varsity team, giving her extra time between the start and end of travel season.

Marian’s last varsity season was in 2019, the year before the pandemic wiped out the whole 2020 season. Garrett’s freshman season would have been in 2021, but the program was struggling with participation numbers and did not have a team.

Fielding a varsity team for the first time in five years, the Hurricanes went 2-2 during the opening week of the 2024 season, including a 7-3 win over Rockford Lutheran in its second game. It was Marian’s first varsity victory since May 29, 2019.

“This is all new to me,” Garrelts said after Marian played Tuesday at Richmond-Burton. “I’m used to taking a break in the spring and then get ready to come back in the fall. It’s really nice to be on the field now, just getting more reps and stuff.”

Hurricanes coach Paul Sandall, who coached Woodstock North for four seasons, including back-to-back Class 3A regional championships, jumped at the chance to coach Marian and was hired during the fall.

Erin Widmayer, a former coach at the school, told Sandall, a 1981 Marian graduate, about the school’s open position.

“It means a lot to be back,” Sandall said. “The girls are really excited. Seniors like Holly Garrelts, she’s never played high school softball before. The girls are a blast to be around.

“I told [Widmayer] that Marian would probably be the only team I’d come back and coach, so it was a perfect fit. [Marian athletic director] Cody O’Neill got a hold of me, we talked, one thing led to another, and here we are.”

Marian Central’s Holly Garrelts fields the ball as Richmond-Burton’s Gabby Hird steals third base on Tuesday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Garrelts was preparing to pitch for the Hurricanes as a freshman, a position she never played before but one that she was willing to play if it meant having a high school season.

Now she is thrilled to finally get a chance to play with her high school friends.

“It was hard to come back to my [travel] teammates who had been playing the whole spring [in high school] and then having to catch up,” Garrelts said. “It just feels good to have a high school season. It’s been a great start.”

The Hurricanes have 14 players on their varsity roster, including two seniors in Garrelts and Nora Finnegan. Sophomore Jackie Chmiel is the team’s top pitcher. Marian’s other win so far came against Chicago Christ the King.

“I love coaching, and I love the game of softball,” Sandall said. “There girls are awesome. They’re all having fun together and they’re all learning together. Some of these girls have never picked up a bat before and now they’re getting hits and putting the bat on the ball. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Rockets’ new captain: When Richmond-Burton was choosing a captain for the 2024 season, the decision was unanimous: senior shortstop Sydney Hird.

Hird, who will continue her softball career next year at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is one of the team’s top hitters and leaders, coach Tylar Stanton said.

Richmond-Burton’s Sydney Hird looks to go home as Marian Central’s Christine Chmiel throws a pitch Tuesday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“We had a whole hitting session yesterday pretty much of how to hit like Sydney,” Stanton said after R-B’s game against Marian Central on Tuesday. “We can learn a lot from her: her timing, how she’s able to adjust with two strikes.

“I had the the girls vote for their captain and explain who their No. 1 was, and it was Sydney, Sydney, Sydney across the board.”

Hird, who went 4 for 4 with three RBIs against Marian, said the Rockets have set big goals for the season. R-B won its third straight Class 2A regional title last season but was unable to defend its Kishwaukee River Conference championship, which went to Marengo.

“I feel like we’re capable of going far,” Hird said. “I have high hopes for us. We have really good energy, good hitting, good defense. I think we can go far.”

Home run party: There already have been 23 players in the Northwest Herald area to hit a home run, with six players hitting two or more.

Marengo junior Alyssa Pollnow leads all players with five home runs, followed by Crystal Lake South senior Stephanie Lesniewski (four) and Woodstock North senior JoJo Vermett (three). Pollnow has two games with two homers.

Marengo sophomore Gabby Christopher and senior Lilly Kunzer and Crystal Lake South senior Dana Skorich have two homers apiece.