Marengo softball beats Burlington Central to improve to 5-0: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday

Softball

Marengo 8, Burlington Central 4: At the Rosemont Dome, the Indians (5-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and beat the Rockets (1-3) for their fifth win in a row to start the season.

Central led 3-0 after batting in the top of the first.

Gabby Christopher (1 for 3, triple) and AJ Pollnow both drove in a pair of runs for Marengo. Gabby Gieseke, Emily White and Jozsa Christiansen added one RBI apiece.

Christiansen earned the win, allowing four runs on six hits in seven innings. She struck out three and walked four.

Mei Shirokawa and Addisyn Petersen both went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central (1-3). Emily Rafferty also drove in a run.