Letter: Solar farms should protect McHenry County against future risk

To McHenry County Board members:

Understanding that Springfield climate zealots are promoting the latest wave of solar farm petitions, it is imperative to insure against risk.

Some solar farm petitioners have been in business for relatively few years. They site their latest studies, but have no idea how foreign-made components will erode over time. They have no idea how decomposing chemicals and agents will interact with the soil or water shed, nor excite aflatoxins in the soil. We only know that in the future these petitioners will not be here to breathe the air nor drink the water.

Given petitioners testified confidence in their solar projects, we might ask some legal assurance from them. Petitioners and land owners should be required to provide hold harmless agreements to McHenry County officials, as well as some form of environmental catastrophe insurance with McHenry County specified as an additional named insured.

Taxpayers do not need local government subject to environmental disaster claims. Taxpayers support their chosen form of government and elected officials for the services and protections provided. Taxpayers do not want county government at risk.

David Cook

Woodstock