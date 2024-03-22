McHenry plans to repave 7 miles of residential streets, part of new spending plan

Among the highlights in McHenry’s 2024-25 budget are plans to repave seven miles of residential streets, City Administrator Suzanne Ostrovsky said.

The City Council recently had its first peek at next year’s budget, looking at the general fund and its largest expense and income areas. “We will be back April 1 to talk about the rest” of the budgeted areas, and the final spending plan is expected for council consideration on April 15. The city’s fiscal year begins May 1.

Looking back at the current budget that ends April 30, Ostrovsky noted that city revenue into the general fund is projected to come in 4.8% higher than budgeted, and expenses 6.9% lower. “We did very well on a financial perspective this year,” Ostrovsky said. She came on as the new city administrator in January, replacing Derik Morefield, who retired Jan. 19 after 12 years in the role.

Some of the additional revenue came from small bumps in the city’s portion of state income taxes and video gaming. But the largest increase was in interest income. Earned on the city’s 120-day general fund balance – giving the city 120 days of operating funds – McHenry saw $493,766 in interest last year. The proposed budget for next year is balanced, with planned revenues coming in at $851,117 over expected expenditures, Ostrovsky said.

About $3.2 million was been earmarked for the local street program, which includes funding from state Motor Fuel Tax, local Motor Fuel Tax and other sources. That includes engineering and planning for other projects, explained Public Works Director Steve Wirch, but also the $2.1 million going towards those seven miles of road reconstruction.

“We got some good numbers” when those projects went out to bid, he added. Initial estimates indicated a project cost of $2.6 million. Any savings in the road projects will roll over into next year’s budget, he added.

Ostrovsky did note that administration is recommending increases to water and sewer rates to offset increased operating expenses there. The proposed 5% increase means an additional 18 cents per 1,000 gallons on water bills, and 22 cents per 1,000 gallons on sewer bills.

The council approved its tax levy in December, leaving its portion of the upcoming tax bill flat. Mayor Wayne Jett said city staff has done “a great job” of holding the line on expenses and watching their expenditures.

“Even during COVID, they were able to do adjustments on the fly,” Jett said. He added that with additional income, the city may have more funds for capital projects, including roads, in the future.