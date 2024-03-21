Boys tennis: Five players to watch in 2024 in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley’s Will Geske competes in the IHSA Class 2A Boys Tennis State Tournament last season at Prospect High School. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five boys tennis players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2024 season.

Will Geske, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Will Geske, Huntley, so.

Geske, the 2023 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year, won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament No. 1 singles championship and helped lead the Red Raiders to the team title at the Class 2A Harlem Sectional, winning the singles title. He went 2-2 at state.

Jacob Kim, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Jacob Kim, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Kim was runner-up in the FVC Tournament at No. 1 singles, losing to Geske, 7-5, 6-4, and helped the Wolves to the team championship. Kim finished third at the Class 1A Lakes Sectional and was 2-2 in the state tournament.

Augie Nelson, Jacobs (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Augie Nelson, Jacobs, jr.

Nelson advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the second year in a row and went 1-2 with doubles partner Soham Kalra, who also returns for his junior season. That pair also finished as the No. 1 doubles runner-up for the Golden Eagles at the FVC Tournament.

Cole Palese, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Cole Palese, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Palese was a part of the Wolves’ No. 1 doubles team, along with graduate Jaylan Tucker, that won the FVC Tournament championship. The duo won the Class 1A Lakes Sectional doubles title and went 1-2 at state. Palese is a two-time state qualifier.

Bryce Schechtman, Cary-Grove (Photo provided by Cary-Grove Hi)

Bryce Schechtman, Cary-Grove, jr.

Shechtman moved into the No. 1 singles spot about midway through last season and excelled there for the Trojans. He finished third at the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional and was 0-2 in his state tournament debut.