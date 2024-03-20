South Street bridge over Route 14 in Woodstock to partially close Thursday to clear graffiti

Vehicles travel U.S. Route 14 in 2022 near West South Street in Woodstock. The Illinois Department of Transportation will be removing graffiti from the Route 14-South Street overpass Thursday. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The eastbound lane of South Street in Woodstock on the bridge over Route 14 will be closed Thursday. It’s not for construction or maintenance, but rather for Illinois Department of Transportation to “remedy” graffiti on the overpass. The closure is set to begin at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday and end at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the post, flaggers will be stationed on South Street to help with traffic control.

IDOT contacted Woodstock Community Unit School District 200 and adjusted the cleanup times to try to avoid hindering arrival and dismissal at Westwood Elementary School, according to the post. The elementary school is on South Street, west of the overpass. Cleanup is set to begin after the school day begins and is set to wrap up before the school day ends.

Mayor Mike Turner said graffiti is “not a big problem” in Woodstock and the city tries to stay on top of it quickly if it happens. “It does pop up occasionally,” Turner said.