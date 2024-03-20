Softball: Hailey Holtz tosses 1-hitter to lead Richmond-Burton past Marian Central

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton pitcher Hailey Holtz wanted nothing more than a fast start to the season after experiencing growing pains as a sophomore.

So far, so good for the Rockets ace.

Holtz struck out the first nine batters she faced Tuesday as the Rockets rolled to an 11-1 win over Marian Central in six innings in their nonconference game. Holtz, a junior, recorded 14 strikeouts, allowing an unearned run on a hit and three walks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz throws a pitch during a nonconference softball game against Marian Central on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In three starts so far, Holtz has been dominant in the circle, allowing an earned run in 17 innings with 38 strikeouts.

Holtz (3-0) pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts in R-B’s season-opening win over Harlem last week and followed that with a four-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts against Regina Dominican.

“Obviously, last year, I struggled a little bit, so I came out this year looking to hammer it down like my freshman year,” said Holtz, who committed to Iowa State in January. “I think I’ve seen some real improvements. That was definitely a goal of mine to come out strong and live up to my freshman year.

“I’m right on track. I’m feeling good.”

After going 16-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings as a freshman, Holtz had a 4.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 85 innings last season while sharing pitching duties with Madison Kunzer.

Richmond-Burton coach Tylar Stanton said Holtz has looked as good as ever to start the year. She added a 3-for-4 day at the plate against Marian, scoring four runs with a double and a triple.

“She’s been hot, she’s been rock solid,” Stanton said. “Her demeanor and the way she carries herself, she’s back to her freshman year when I called her my killer. She’s a menace in the circle. She came to me early this year and she was like, ‘I want the big games. I want more innings.’ ”

Richmond-Burton (3-1) graduated five, including last year’s Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year in Taylor Davison (now at Syracuse). Stanton said the Rockets, who captured their third straight Class 2A regional title last spring and came up short of defending their KRC title, are trying to find a balance between hard work and fun.

Richmond-Burton’s Sydney Hird looks to go home as Marian Central’s Christine Chmiel throws a pitch Tuesday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Two years ago, R-B was one win shy of its first state appearance.

“I think we kind of got caught up in it being more of a job than a game last year,” Stanton said. “We got away from the fun of softball.”

R-B senior shortstop Sydney Hird, who was voted a captain by her teammates, had a perfect day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs. She smacked an RBI double in the fourth inning as the Rockets grabbed an 8-1 lead.

Hird thinks the Rockets will play more small ball this year after losing some of their top power hitters to graduation.

“We gained a lot of speed this year with our freshmen and sophomores,” Hird said. “We’re probably going to be stealing more, maybe a little more singles, bunting and just trying to get on base. But I feel like we’re capable of going far this season. We have really good energy.”

Also for R-B, Adriana Portera finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Gabby Hird had a double and drove in a run.

Bailey Keller had Marian’s lone hit, an infield single to start the fourth. She came around to score after a passed ball and RBI groundout by Christine Chmiel.

Marian Central’s Christine Chmiel throws a pitch against Richmond-Burton on Tuesday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Chmiel, a sophomore, started for the Hurricanes and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. She struck out 12 and walked none.

Marian is playing its first varsity season since 2019, the year before the pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season.

First-year coach Paul Sandall, who previously coached at Woodstock North, has been encouraged with the Hurricanes’ start. Marian (2-3) beat Rockford Lutheran 7-3 last week for the program’s first varsity win in five years.

“We’re battling, and the girls are excited,” Sandall said. “We’re learning to win, and we’re learning to compete. Christine [Chmiel] throws really hard. We have a lot of girls learning the game still. It’s fun, though. It’s been a great time.”