Man pleads guilty to selling fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to Algonquin man, gets 6 years in prison

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to delivering a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to an Algonquin man and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Anthony Joseph Douglas, of Waukegan, pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to a sentencing order filed in McHenry County court. Class X typically carries a prison term of six to 30 years.

Douglas is required to serve 75% of his prison term and when that time is complete he will be on mandatory supervised release for one year and six months, according to the sentencing order. He will receive credit of 910 days spent in the county jail, plus an additional 34 days which is a half a day credit for each day spent working, volunteering or participating in self-improvement programs.

Judge Mark Gerhardt noted in the sentencing order that the offense was committed as a result of the use or abuse of, or addiction to, alcohol or a controlled substance. He recommended Douglas be placed in a substance abuse program while in prison, according to the sentencing order. Two additional counts of drug-induced homicide were dismissed, records show.

Douglas was accused of delivering the fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl on or about Aug. 21, 2022, to Joseph Scully, according to the indictment. That day Scully, 32, was found unresponsive at his home and died “shortly after he was discovered,” according to court records in Douglas’ case. Near Scully’s body, police found “suspected bags” of heroin and fentanyl, a straw and needle, according to the court documents. Phone records showed Scully had arranged to buy the drugs from Douglas. Douglas told police that he sold Scully four bags of heroin the day Scully died, according to the legal filings.

Scully, a 2008 graduate of Jacobs High School in Algonquin, is described in an online obituary as a “natural athlete” and “talented musician and songwriter.”

“The world lost a truly gentle soul,” the obituary said. “We will forever miss your playful humor and infectious smile.”