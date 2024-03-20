Crystal Lake fire destroys sober living home

A two-story home in downtown Crystal Lake is considered completely destroyed and no injuries reported from a fire that broke out Tuesday evening, the Crystal Lake Fire Department reports. (Photo provided by Sam Lounsberry)

A two-story nonprofit sober living home in downtown Crystal Lake is considered completely destroyed from a fire that broke out Tuesday evening, the Crystal Lake Fire Department reported.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department responded to a call at 11:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Second Street for a structure fire. First responders arrived to the scene within three minutes to “heavy fire conditions” throughout a two-story home, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Department news release.

All eight occupants of the home escaped without injury and were relocated with help from the Salvation Army. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, according to the release.

The building was home for the nonprofit sober living Last Chance House. New Directions Addiction Recovery Services currently is helping the non-profit get housing for their residents, executive director Bobby Gattone said. He describes the fire as “a tragedy” and Last Chance House as a close partner. Last Chance House is a residential facility that helps men with alcoholism recover to sobriety, according to its website.

The home is considered uninhabitable from sustaining “heavy fire damage” and a “partial collapse,” according to the release.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in just over one hour and continued to extinguish “hidden fires for several hours,” according to the release. Power, gas and water were disconnected to the home during the fire.

Crew members used a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to request assistance from neighboring fire departments and several responded, according to the release.

The fire currently is under investigation, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Department.