Letter: Concerned about Biden plans to forgive student loans

Recent newspaper articles have stated that college graduates typically make $1.2 million more earnings over a lifetime career than high school graduates.

I find it very concerning that the Biden administration is promoting such immoral misbehavior, that college graduates not be responsible for repayment of their contracted agreements to their loan investors. Why should disadvantaged fellow taxpayers be burdened with repayment? We are all under the additional burden of inflation and other rising taxes, so we need not feel sorry for special selected groups. Even financial guru Terry Savage promotes little-known loan repayment avoidance programs for the now, well-educated citizens.

Maybe we should all request mortgage forgiveness programs and really pollute some new American values.

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove