Letter: An open letter to Constitutional Republicans

Imagine if Republicans, who know Donald Trump poses a threat of dictatorship, suddenly found courage and began speaking out. Imagine if every Republican who still believes in defending the Constitution publicly identified themselves as “Constitutional Republicans.” Imagine these patriots adamantly opposing the man who blatantly attempted to subvert the Constitution and who has indicated he will do so again as the next president.

Should Republican voters devoted to defending the Constitution vote for Biden over Trump in the general election? Yes. A majority of Americans oppose Trump. But the way our system works, such a popular majority is prevented from coalescing. Some blame the electoral college or the two-party system. And we are not going to fix these problems before November. We must bring this majority together in a coalition of Democrats and Constitutional Republicans to prevent a dictatorship this election year. After that we can reform the system, but first it must survive.

Standing up today will be much less a risk than after January 2025. You can step up at this critical moment in America’s history. You can speak out and defend the Constitution, stating you clearly see Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy and the Constitution.

As the Trump narrative gains traction and becomes the baseline Republican position, and as Republicans of all stripes rally around Trump, our American democracy will become just a footnote. That is, unless Constitutional Republicans with true American patriotism like you start pushing back against Trump’s narrative right now.

Bill King

McHenry