Letter: Peace has always been an urgent task

“I realize that the pursuit of peace is not as dramatic as the pursuit of war ... but we have no more urgent task.” John F. Kennedy.

Peace is something I pray for, but we seem to prefer war and hate. But I won’t stop encouraging peace regardless of the political storms that lay ahead.

Peace has always been an urgent task because of the new threats of war and division.

But it’s always been essential to the future of our humanity. With all the unique cultures here in America, we can find and forge a society of goodwill. For it takes two to make peace and a community to make a home.

We know evil exists among us. It is why when we strive for peace; it is why we must do so with strength and courage. Truth and doing what’s right can lead to the goodness of America.

It can give us a vision of hope and where our vision lies. It lies in freedom’s road.

Politically we have our voices and choices and we should debate, but without hate. A house divided against itself cannot stand. We must through peace keep it together.

Peace like freedom is a noble cause and as spring comes upon us, let peace spring us into a season of renewed hope.

And let love for one another, not politics, this year be the fruit of our labors. Peace be with you, and God bless America.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo