Letter: Big hat but no cattle

Trump seeks to be the next President of the United States, but there is a fundamental reason why he should never be allowed the oval office again. He lacks the ability to lead with truth and action.

Need examples? Remember his “day one” promise of a great health care plan which we are still waiting for. He is correct in that we need better health care in this country, but he did nothing to achieve it. We have the world’s most expensive health care system in the world. Yet the United States is lower than average for longevity and higher than average for infant and maternal mortality when compared to other industrialized nations.

Example Two: He overvalued his properties in the state of New York, was found liable for fraud in a civil case and has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages.

Another example: During a United Nations speech, he made claims about his achievements, and he was laughed at by the members of that body. We need a president who is taken seriously on the world stage and can back up his words with action.

Final example: There was a bipartisan bill out of the Senate on border security that we all agree needs attention, but sight unseen, Trump directed his minions in the Congress to kill it. Does he have a better plan? His history says he has nothing. Yes, he wears a big hat but has no cattle.

Louis Rabe

Crystal Lake