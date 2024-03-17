Letter: Is anyone paying attention to southern border?

On Feb. 28, 1964, I was drafted into the U.S. Army. My scores on the Army Aptitude Test qualified me to go to Officer Candidate School, at Fort Benning, Georgia, but first I had to go for Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia ... very “jungle” like.

Neither most civilians nor privates like me, were aware that the LBJ Administration needed thousands of boots on the ground, in Vietnam, in early 1964. So, when three officers came to interview me as to why I wanted to be an “infantry” officer, I said that actually I wanted to be a signal corps officer and they told me that there were no openings in Signal Corps. I said then I believe that we were at an impasse.

The lie of omission was that in Vietnam, in early 1964, infantry second lieutenants had a very short life expectancy and they needed myriad replacements. I did go to Fort Benning, Georgia, as a personnel records clerk, sending soldiers to Vietnam.

My military background as to the smallest Army unit of 10 to 20 soldiers to the largest Army unit of 20,000+ soldiers brings me to our southern porous border and the recent release of 20,000+ undocumented, unvetted young men, seeking asylum from China. If China were to arm these young men with automatic military weapons, they would equal our largest military unit and have the potential to create hell on our Earth!

Robert Gebhardt

Johnsburg