Guest column: Caring for individuals with developmental disabilities in McHenry County; resource fair Monday

Did you know that one in 10 families has a family member with an Intellectual or Developmental Disability (I/DD) diagnosis or issue?

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and the Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) agencies in McHenry County will host a Resource Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, at 620 Dakota Street in Crystal Lake. You can meet representatives from all the agencies and gain further insight into guardianship, social security, Medicaid, Medicare, special needs planning and more.

Who supports those with I/DD?

Developmental disability is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of conditions, including intellectual, physical and neurological impairments, plus sensory impairments such as vision and hearing loss.

Intellectual disability describes those who have cognitive difficulties with things like problem-solving or memory. People with an intellectual disability typically have an IQ below 70.

When discussing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Spinal Bifida, and Birth Defects, it is important to understand the overall state system – the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) – approves services and supports individuals with developmental disabilities in Illinois. However, these services are much more regulated than others. As a result, many families must wait for services.

IDHS/DDD directly supports almost 32,000 children and adults with IDD across Illinois. However, the DDD has had many challenges with inadequate funding and service structures for community-based care, leading to waitlists in Illinois of almost 16,000 individuals.

In McHenry County alone, there are 407 individuals waiting for services to be approved by the DDD.

There are also challenges with State Operated Developmental Centers (SODCs).

As a result, in March 2023, Gov. JB Pritzker and the DDD announced a three-year transformation initiative aimed at reshaping the way Illinois approaches care for individuals with I/DD.

The state promised to dramatically INCREASE community capacity through funding, technical support and collaboration.

However, the governor’s FY25 proposed budget falls very short on increased funding for community-based services.

In the meantime, the McHenry County Mental Health Board (MCMHB) continues to support local IDD agencies to help cover the costs of vital services, capital projects and positions not covered by the state.

In FY2023, a total of $1,990,074 – 21% of MCMHB funding – was allocated to support individuals with IDD in McHenry County. Although these dollars provide vital services, we know there are still significant unmet needs. The MCMHB will continue to work with local providers and advocate for improvements in our state system.

Local resources

Are you concerned about a family member who may need services or advocacy?

Individuals typically qualify for access to IDD services through an assessment process conducted by the DDD and its local designated agencies. These assessments evaluate the individual’s level of need and eligibility for services based on their developmental disability and related support requirements. Factors such as diagnosis, functional limitations, and the individual’s ability to perform daily tasks independently are taken into consideration. Individuals may then be deemed eligible for various IDD state-funded programs.

Service, Inc. helps people with developmental delays and disabilities find the services and support they need to live a better life. By funding Service Inc., MCMHB supports educational advocates that help families find proper resources if their children need specialized services in schools.

The MCMHB also supports psychological evaluations for preadmission screenings, which helps determine eligibility for services that the IDHS/DDD requires.

This assessment can be cost-prohibitive for clients and their families, a barrier the MCMHB is committed to eliminating. Without the evaluation, clients of any age cannot gain access to home based or group home services even if they are selected and approved for services.

Options and Advocacy (O&A) is another resource for families who are having difficulty accessing services or those who are on the list. The MCMHB funds O&A’s Autism Resource Center, including a bilingual (Spanish) navigator, which is an invaluable resource to families.

Clearbrook and Pioneer Center each provide MCMHB-funded programs for residential and group home support, day programs, employment services, case management, family respite services and coordination of care.

Ascension Crystal Lake, through MCMHB funding, provides services to individuals with Autism.

The MCMHB also supports the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association (NISRA), which provides year-round special recreation programs so that people with disabilities may participate actively in their community in the least restrictive setting. We support access into their Day Treatment, Respite Services and Leisure Education Adventure Program (LEAP).

For more information, visit mc708.org or download the McHelp App, which has a text

Leonetta Rizzi is the executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.