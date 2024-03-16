Letter: Our culture, children’s future at stake this election

How much do you hate America? Your vote for the Democrats in the next election cycle will help them destroy it! Our culture and our children’s futures are at stake. Remember when former President Obama promised that the Dems would “fundamentally transform America”? Biden’s sinister scheme to do so is now on the fast track at our southern border. Ten million illegals have flooded in. Thousands more daily. Undocumented, mostly unskilled.

Having no allegiance to the U.S., they will be given the right to vote by and for those who instigated their residency. Our rights and interests are being voided by the subversion of our own democratic process.

We will become outcasts in our own country. Our voice in government diluted and denied by those who have made no contribution to our nation, other than to break our immigration laws. While we, played for suckers, will pay for it with our hard earned dollars and loss of liberties. Then, the treasonous betrayal of Americans by the Democrats will be complete. Trump, while egotistical and often obnoxious, worked for our best interests. Biden and Company are selling us out to foreigners in their diabolical thirst for absolute power.

Craig H. Grant

Woodstock