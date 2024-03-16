Guest column: The importance of voting in judicial elections

As Election Day nears, it’s important to be educated about all the candidates who are up for election.

One often overlooked aspect of local elections is voting for local judges. In Illinois, there are two types of judges: associate judges, who are appointed by the local circuit judges, and circuit judges, who are voted on by the public in a partisan election and elected to six-year terms.

At the end of their six-year term, circuit judges who wish to continue to serve are subject to an uncontested retention election. Retention elections are when the voting public decides whether the elected circuit judge should continue to serve in the judiciary. Retention elections are nonpartisan.

Every day, judges make decisions and rulings that have real and direct effects on people’s lives. Over time, those decisions affect the community in a broader way.

The manner in which a judge rules on cases, and engages with the public, can shape the way a number of larger societal issues are dealt with.

A judge’s temperament, judicial philosophy and decision-making ability in accordance with the law are vital traits to consider when voting. On the most basic level, anytime the public is informed and engaged in the civic process, we all benefit.

Please note that the McHenry County Bar Association does not make endorsements in judicial elections.

The McHenry County Bar Association is committed to fostering greater awareness and participation in our democracy. Another way we are doing that is through the annual Law Day Celebration.

This year’s theme is “Voices of Democracy.” The “Voices of Democracy” Law Day theme encourages Americans to participate in the 2024 elections by deepening their understanding of the electoral process, discussing issues in honest and civil ways, turning out to vote and, finally, helping to move the country forward after free and fair elections.

In this way, Americans ensure that our government remains responsive to the wishes of the people.

We invite all Americans to join us on May 1 to celebrate Law Day by lifting their voices to strengthen our democracy.

More information is available at mchenrycountybarassoc.org/law-day-2024.

• John McAndrews is a member of the McHenry County Bar Association and an attorney with the Law Office of Patrick J. McAndrews in McHenry.