Crystal Lake South’s CJ Regillio blasts 2 grand slams: Northwest Herald roundup for Friday

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 14, Boylan 2 (5 inn): At Crystal Lake, senior first baseman CJ Regillio had an opening day to remember, hitting two grand slams and driving in eight runs as the Gators beat the Titans in their season opener.

Regillio (2 for 3) had grand slams in the first and third innings for South, which led 14-0 after three.

Mark Pachla had two RBIs and also earned the win for the Gators. He allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings.

Burlington Central 20, Harlem 3: At Machesney Park, the Rockets (2-0) rolled to a nonconference win against the Huskies.

Jake Johnson was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Mason Rosborough, Connor Rubin (two doubles), Solomon Her and Yanni Pahigianis each collected two hits and three RBIs. Michael Person was 2 for 4 with a solo homer.

Chase Powrozek earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in three innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Woodstock 8, Belvidere North 5: At Belvidere, Sam Chapman ripped a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Blue Streaks (1-1) in a nonconference win over the Blue Thunder.

Cayden Holtzee scored three runs and Landen Stoltz had a double and two RBIs.

Richmond-Burton 13, Round Lake 1: At Round Lake, the Rockets moved to 3-0 with a win against the Panthers.

Grayson Morningstar picked up his first varsity win, allowing an unearned run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Aiden Wicinski went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs. Ryan Junge drove in three.

Marengo 12, Genoa-Kingston 2 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (3-1) scored seven runs in the fifth inning in their nonconference win against the Cogs.

Quinn Lechner was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs, Cody Stallings was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and David Lopez, Aaron Schroeder (two runs) and Michael Kirchhoff each had two hits and an RBI.

Brady Kentgen earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Lakes 10, Johnsburg 1: At Lake Villa, the Skyhawks (0-2) fell to the Eagles in the nonconference game. Dominic Vallone was 2 for 4 for Johnsburg.

Freeport 17, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Elijah Binz and Aaron Cooke both drove in two runs in the Hornets’ nonconference loss to the Pretzels. Binz had a double and Cooke had a triple.

Softball

Dundee-Crown 15, Hoffman Estates 0 (4 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers pounded out 17 hits, and McKayla Anderson and Abigaly Rodriguez combined to throw a no-hitter in a nonconference win.

Annabelle Pederson went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, two runs and two RBIs. Faith Dierwechter was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs and Jordyn Jeffs was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

Isabel Santos (3 for 3) and Abigail Hsu each had a triple and three RBIs. Anderson struck out five in three innings.

McHenry 4, Lakes 1: At Rosemont, Channing Keppy tossed a complete game for the Warriors (1-0) in their season-opening win over the Eagles.

Keppy allowed an unearned run on four hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking one. Vanessa Buske was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

Burlington Central 10, Belvidere North 6: At Burlington, Anna Sanders (3 for 3, two runs) and Antonina Garcia (2 for 3, two doubles) each drove in three runs for the Rockets in a nonconference win against the Blue Thunder.

Mei Shirokawa was 3 for 3 with a triple, three steals and three runs and Olivia Sutton was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Emily Rafferty threw three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (1-1) topped the Hurricanes (2-2) in their nonconference game.

Giada Motto was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two runs. Makayla Malone was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Adi Waliullah was 2 for 3.

Waliullah pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and four walks. Malone threw the final three innings, giving up no runs and no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Christine Chmiel collected two hits for Marian and took the loss in the circle. She allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits in six innings with 14 strikeouts.

Wauconda 4, Richmond-Burton 2: At Richmond, the Rockets (1-1) fell to the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.

Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 4 with an RBI for R-B. Madison Kunzer took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings. She struck out three and walked three.

Libertyville 2, Woodstock North 1 (8 inn.): At Rosemont, the Thunder (1-1) dropped their nonconference game to the Wildcats despite a a strong pitching performance from Georgia Sedlack.

Sedlack struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings and allowed only one earned run on five hits and a walk. Sedlack also was 2 for 4 with a double, driving in North’s lone run.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 9, Wauconda 3: At the Racket Club in Crystal Lake, the Trojans won four of six singles matches and five of six doubles matches to beat the Bulldogs.

Nathan Deal (Mo. 3), Derek Passaglia (No. 4), Ryan Dixon (No. 5) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 6) won at singles for the Trojans.

Bryce Shechtman and Passaglia (No. 2), Dixon and Christopher Ptaszek (No. 3), Petropoulos and Owen Lonergan (No. 4), Nick Veach and Halen Young (No. 5) and Ignacy Nowik and Landon Johnson (No. 6) won at doubles.