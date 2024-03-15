Wonder Lake-area store robbed at gunpoint; police seek help ID’ing suspect

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Wonder Lake-area store at gunpoint on March 7.

Department spokeswoman Emily Matusek-Baker said deputies were called about 7:45 p.m. to Creekside Country Store, 6014 Mill DrIve, for a reported armed robbery.

The clerk told officers an unidentified male wearing a face covering and hood pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money. The clerk gave the man money from the register as well as other merchandise, and the man left, Matusek-Baker said. A further description of the suspect was not made available. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 815-334-4750.