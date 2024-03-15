Northwest Herald softball preview: Five to watch in 2024

Marengo catcher Kylee Jensen (right) and pitcher Lilly Kunzer are all smiles during a win last season against Richmond-Burton. Jensen and Kunzer return for the Indians, who went 30-4 last season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The softball season is already underway this week. Here are five softball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.

McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown (Photo provided by Dundee-Crown)

McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown, sr., P

Anderson, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection last spring, led all area pitchers with a school-record 267 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings. She recorded 15 wins, a 2.37 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the Chargers, while hitting .409 with 26 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Anderson will play next year at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard

Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard, jr., P

Eichholz racked up 239 strikeouts, a 2.09 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in the circle for the Hornets and hit .458 at the plate. Eichholz, who is committed to Belmont, threw one of the area’s most memorable games, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning and striking out 18 in a 1-0 loss to Kaneland in the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional final. She was an All-Area first-team selection for the second year in a row.

Kylee Jensen, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Kylee Jensen, Marengo, jr., C

Jensen was among the area’s leaders in many offensive categories after a strong sophomore season for the 30-4 Indians, earning All-Area second-team honors. The Northwestern commit hit .415 with 16 doubles, four triples, four homers, 38 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Behind the plate, she committed only three errors for a .988 fielding percentage.

Lilly Kunzer, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, sr., P

Kunzer was an All-Area first-team selection for the second year in a row and led all local players in wins, going 19-2 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 128 innings for the Indians. She was equally great at the plate, hitting .477 with 13 doubles, five homers and 30 RBIs. Kunzer will play next year at Rock Valley College.

Bria Riebel, Hampshire

Bria Riebel, Hampshire, jr., SS

Riebel, who is committed to South Dakota State, was the Whip-Purs’ best hitter a year ago with a .469 batting average, nine home runs and 35 RBIs. She earned All-Area first-team honors for the first time and helped lead Hampshire to its first regional title since 2016.