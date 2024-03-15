Letter: U.S. should take firm stance against Russian aggression

In addressing the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. must take a firm stance against Russian aggression by using diplomatic and economic pressure.

First, the U.S. should lead efforts in imposing targeted sanctions on Russia, aiming to cripple its economy and deny further military escalation. Additionally, diplomatic channels must be utilized to rally international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

By employing these strategies, the U.S. can signal its commitment to upholding global security norms and deterring future acts of aggression. This approach not only serves the interests of Ukraine but also reinforces the stability of the broader international order.

Noah Monninger

Crystal Lake