Letter: Shocked by garbage along Route 176

On Feb. 16, 2024, as I was driving on Illinois Route 176 between Union and Marengo and looking in the farm fields, I was shocked. The garbage, paper and plastic was all over.

I was wondering, am I in Illinois or am I in a third world country? It is disgusting. Wondering, where is all this coming from?

Then I realized that this is one of the main routes of the bulk garbage haulers with the mesh tops on their way to the landfills. This is a problem that should be corrected, but like everything else in Illinois, money talks. Why don’t this trucks have a solid tops? This is a problem that should be and can be corrected but it won’t. But why?

Wally Gullang

Huntley